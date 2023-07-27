Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Agile Group Price Performance

AGPYY stock remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

