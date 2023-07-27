Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%.
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
