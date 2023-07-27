AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKTAF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.62.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.