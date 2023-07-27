AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKTAF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.62.
About AKITA Drilling
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.