Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in July

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

