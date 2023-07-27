Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in July

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Air France-KLM Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
