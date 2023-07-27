Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 1,634.1% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of ACRDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 12,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,528. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

