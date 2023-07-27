Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,403. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

