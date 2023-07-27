Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Decreases By 77.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ACRHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 42,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,435. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

