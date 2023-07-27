ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANA in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA Price Performance

Shares of ANA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

ANA Company Profile

ANA ( OTCMKTS:ALNPY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.16%.

(Get Free Report)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.