Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Westlake Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,325. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

