IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.