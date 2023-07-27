Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Centamin Stock Performance

CEY stock traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.65 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,715. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.76 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,871.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.77.

Insider Activity at Centamin

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27), for a total value of £173,226.24 ($222,113.40). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Centamin

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

