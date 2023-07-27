RTC Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RTC Group Stock Up 119.4 %
Shares of LON RTC traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 371,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.66. RTC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.53). The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,975.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About RTC Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTC Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.