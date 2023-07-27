RTC Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RTC Group Stock Up 119.4 %

Shares of LON RTC traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 371,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.66. RTC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.53). The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,975.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

