Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Van Elle Price Performance

Shares of Van Elle stock remained flat at GBX 41 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.18. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,396.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Get Van Elle alerts:

About Van Elle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.