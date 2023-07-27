Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Announces $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

OVLY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,114 shares of company stock worth $51,082 in the last 90 days. 19.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.