FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Plans Dividend of GBX 17

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FDM Group Stock Down 8.9 %

LON:FDM traded down GBX 55 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 560 ($7.18). The company had a trading volume of 368,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 636.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 718.48. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 539.48 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 976 ($12.51).

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 170 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 587 ($7.53) per share, with a total value of £997.90 ($1,279.52). In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.53) per share, for a total transaction of £997.90 ($1,279.52). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £496.28 ($636.34). Insiders bought 6,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDM shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 840 ($10.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

