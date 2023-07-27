Rathbones Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 29 (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RAT traded down GBX 78 ($1.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,848 ($23.70). 34,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,432. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.79). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,914.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,972.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,213.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rathbones Group

In other news, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 1,028 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,914 ($24.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($25,228.77). In other Rathbones Group news, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,914 ($24.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($25,228.77). Also, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,955 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($29,027.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,634. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rathbones Group

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.29) to GBX 1,950 ($25.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.43).

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.