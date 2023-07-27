GSK plc (LON:GSK) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,385.40 ($17.76). 6,049,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,893. The company has a market cap of £56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,376.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,422.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.18 ($22.79).

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,783.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK Company Profile

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.18) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.80) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.59) to GBX 1,390 ($17.82) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.13).

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.