GSK plc (LON:GSK) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,385.40 ($17.76). 6,049,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,893. The company has a market cap of £56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,376.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,422.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.18 ($22.79).
In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,783.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
