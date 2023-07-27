Plains GP Holdings, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 243.2%.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 1,469,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

