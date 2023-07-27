Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Modiv Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MDV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 10,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modiv will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
