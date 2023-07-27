McDonald’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.72. 2,891,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,950. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average of $281.33.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

