Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 5,384,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

