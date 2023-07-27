K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000. The stock has a market cap of C$366.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.11.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2740255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

