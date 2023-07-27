Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.40. 1,442,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,775. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $64,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Textron by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,931,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.