DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 382,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

