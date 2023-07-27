Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

WFC traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,297,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

