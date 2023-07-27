CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRT.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

