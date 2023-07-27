Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,672 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,574. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.