Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,060 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 249,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,659. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.