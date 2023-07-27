Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 19,473 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,048. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.12%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

