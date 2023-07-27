Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($43.60) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.72) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of Cranswick stock traded up GBX 68 ($0.87) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,400 ($43.60). The company had a trading volume of 58,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,430. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,255.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,153.10. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,548 ($32.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,459.89 ($44.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($41.42), for a total transaction of £213,987.50 ($274,378.13). 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.