Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.94) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.94) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Adriatic Metals stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 183.60 ($2.35). 115,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 10.29. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £510.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,314.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.69.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

