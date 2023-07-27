BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.06) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.90) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.49) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.16) to GBX 2,480 ($31.80) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.66) to GBX 2,715 ($34.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,474.17 ($31.72).

BHP stock traded down GBX 46.50 ($0.60) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,444.50 ($31.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,067,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,028 ($26.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.93). The company has a market capitalization of £123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,347.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,490.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

