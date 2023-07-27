Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HAT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 432 ($5.54). The company had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 441.95. The stock has a market cap of £190.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.83. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.54). The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Insider Transactions at H&T Group

In other news, insider Simon Walker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($85,395.56). Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

