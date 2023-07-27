Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($36.54) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.27) to GBX 3,268 ($41.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 2,750 ($35.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.18) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,007.30 ($38.56).

Shares of LON SHEL traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,396.50 ($30.73). 5,179,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,547. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,082 ($26.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The company has a market cap of £160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,334.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,389.32.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

