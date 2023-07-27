KeyCorp Comments on Vacasa, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Tuesday. 670,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $322.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vacasa by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vacasa by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 112,874 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,027,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

