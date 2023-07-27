Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $156.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PKG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

NYSE:PKG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

