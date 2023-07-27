Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.88) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,390 ($69.11) target price (up from GBX 5,350 ($68.60)) on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($82.06) to GBX 6,100 ($78.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.11) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,091.54 ($78.11).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 165 ($2.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,229 ($67.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,040.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,548.92). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.