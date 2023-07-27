DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS Furniture Trading Up 7.6 %

DFS stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 124 ($1.59). 132,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,874. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,008.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.71.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.