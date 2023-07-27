Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

PHLL stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.12). 794,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,713. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -519.38. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 241 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.48.

Insider Transactions at Petershill Partners

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 45,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($94,627.52). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

