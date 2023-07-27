Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OCDO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.77) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.49) to GBX 640 ($8.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 642.20 ($8.23).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO stock traded up GBX 191 ($2.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 960.40 ($12.31). The company had a trading volume of 4,291,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,202. The firm has a market cap of £7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 989.60 ($12.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.48.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

