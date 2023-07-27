Berenberg Bank Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,300

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).
Shares of SSE remained flat at GBX 1,807 ($23.17) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,569,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,500. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,030.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,831.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,789.83.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
