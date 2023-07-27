Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 521,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,031. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

