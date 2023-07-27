Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 552,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,405. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wix.com by 54.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 88.0% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 158,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,213 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.2% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

