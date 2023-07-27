PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth $8,865,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $7,787,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.7% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

