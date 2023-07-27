Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 4,185,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

