Mizuho Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

