Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.19. 882,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,814. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a 52-week low of $179.03 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.