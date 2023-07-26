Truist Financial Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $230.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

MANH traded down $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $188.49. 770,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 62.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

