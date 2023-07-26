Brokers Issue Forecasts for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will earn $5.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

