Iron Mountain Incorporated to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Iron Mountain in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $97,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

